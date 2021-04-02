Biden’s infrastructure plan aims to address the climate crisis

It’s no coincidence that US President Joe Biden chose Pittsburgh, an industrial city, to unveil his $ 2 trillion green infrastructure plan, a bold move when many fear the fight against climate change will wipe out factories. .

The vast project seeks to fulfill two emblematic promises of the Democratic president: reduce pollution levels in the US energy sector to zero by 2035 and have the country’s economy achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

– Green energy –

Biden is betting on green energy. To do this, he asked Congress for $ 100 billion to invest in the national grid and switch to cleaner energy, as well as a 10-year extension of tax credits for renewable generation and storage.

“The tax credit for wind and solar energy has been quite successful in creating and developing a large-scale investment,” Dan Lashof, president of the NGO World Resources Institute, told AFP, welcoming this initiative.

The plan calls for $ 15 billion to generate innovative projects, such as carbon capture and storage and the production of electricity from wind or nuclear power.

It also envisions a $ 27 billion “Clean Energy and Sustainability Accelerator” – in other words, a green bank to mobilize private investment.

Lindsey Walters, climate expert with the Third Way group, welcomed the idea of ​​introducing a National Clean Energy Standard to generate renewable production and new jobs.

“Smart regulations are being put in place that provide long-term market demand for clean energy technologies,” he told AFP.

White House National Climate Adviser Gina McCarthy also highlighted this move during a call with reporters Thursday. “We believe that it is one of the best methods to obtain the reductions that we look for,” he said.

– Electric vehicles –

The other important green aspect of the package is a striking $ 174 billion investment “to win the market for electric vehicles,” where the United States currently has a third of China’s market share.

This includes incentives to create a network of 500,000 electric vehicle chargers by 2030.

The funds would also be used to stimulate national supply chains for raw materials and parts, and to help factories retrofit to produce both the vehicles and batteries.

The plan projects to replace some 50,000 diesel vehicles, and electrify at least a fifth of the yellow school bus network.

– The expert’s opinion –

For the most part, the experts consulted by AFP welcome the proposal.

University of California Berkeley scientist Amol Phadke, author of the landmark “2035 Report” on the energy transition, said: “Energy and transportation are [entre] the most important sectors for climate mitigation and this plan is legitimately ambitious in those sectors ”.

But some environmentalists believe that the United States should spend more.

Denali Sai, spokesman for the NGO 350.org, acknowledged that the plan represents five times the amount spent by former President Barack Obama in his 2009 economic recovery package.

“But this spending is still too small to deal with the climate crisis on a large scale and it will take much more to fully decarbonize the US economy,” he said.

The group is skeptical about funding carbon capture technology, which it believes represents a free pass for the fossil fuel industry.

Another criticism is that the United States has not said that it will follow the example of several countries that announced a phase-out of new vehicles that run on fossil fuels.

– Political battle in sight –

The government insists that all these investments will generate well-paying jobs. But negotiations in Congress, where Biden has narrow majorities, are looking very difficult.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell vowed Thursday that Republicans would oppose the plan because of the tax increases it requires, dashing Biden’s hopes for bipartisan support.

Although most bills require 60 Senate votes to pass, it is possible to adopt some with a simple majority of 51, something Democrats have, through certain legislative procedures.

But that will still require buy-in from the more fiscally conservative moderate Democrats.

Ali Zaidi, the White House deputy climate adviser, highlighted the price of doing nothing, listing 22 extreme weather and climate-related disasters last year, each of which exceeded $ 1 billion in costs.

“Every year that we lag behind, we are talking about other countries coming forward to seize competitive advantage in these incredibly important industries of the future,” he told reporters.

