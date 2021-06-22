Biden’s government tackles arms trafficking in the US

The United States government announced Tuesday the creation of five units to tackle arms trafficking on the eve of President Joe Biden’s announcements on crime.

These units announced by the Department of Justice will begin operating in the next 30 days in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington, cities that have been registering a growing number of homicides for a year.

Those teams made up of federal prosecutors, specialized police and local actors “will investigate and dismantle the networks that deliver weapons to our communities with tragic consequences,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

Garland will be in the White House on Wednesday, where Biden will detail his plan against crime and try to give a lie to the soft-handed accusations that the Republican opposition is throwing at him.

After years of decline, murders rose nearly 25% in all American cities last year and remain high this year.

“Gun violence is the engine” of that increase and “the president can help reduce it by adopting regulatory measures on weapons,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.

Even if Congress is not moving now [Biden] you can use your presidential platform and other levers, ”said Psaki, alluding to the Republican senators’ blockade of a bill on the purchase and sale of weapons.