Biden’s gesture towards Zelenski confirms the importance of his relationship with Ukraine

15 minutes. The president of the United States, Joe Biden, invited his counterpart from the Ucarania, Volodimir Zelenski to visit the White House this summer, an invitation that he has extended just days before the summit where he is scheduled to meet with the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This has been confirmed by the National Security adviser, Jake Sullivan, in a press conference before journalists. Biden’s proposal to Zelenski to visit Washington came during a conversation between the two leaders at the request of Zelensky himself.

Biden reaffirmed Washington’s commitment and support to Ukraine, given the latter’s concern about the meeting between Biden and Putin.

However, Biden “will firmly defend the sovereignty, territorial integrity and aspirations of Ukraine,” reports the Bloomberg agency.

This high-level summit that is scheduled for June 16.

On his Twitter account, Zelenski accepted Biden’s invitation and specified that he awaits the meeting “with interest” to “discuss ways to expand strategic cooperation” between the two nations, he wrote on his Twitter account.