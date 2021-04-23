Biden’s first trip will be in June for the G7 summit in the UK and Brussels

April 23, 2021

0

Joe Biden’s first overseas trip as US president will be to the G7 summit in Britain in June, followed by NATO and European Union summits in Brussels, the White House reported on Friday.

The president “will underscore his commitment to restoring our alliances, revitalizing the transatlantic relationship, and working closely with our allies and multilateral partners to address global challenges and better secure the interests of the United States,” the White House said of the first outing of country of the Democratic president since he took office in January.

Developing…

0