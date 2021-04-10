Biden’s first budget marks sharp turn from Trump era

By Trevor Hunnicutt and Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON, Apr 9 (Reuters) – US President Joe Biden called on Congress to dramatically increase spending to combat climate change and gun violence on a budget that marks a marked difference from his predecessor, Donald Trump. .

The $ 1.5 trillion budget, an 8% rise in core funding this year, would drive billions more to public transportation and environmental cleanup, reduce funding for a border wall, and expand funding for verification of antecedents for the sale of arms, all goals that collide with those of the previous administration.

After almost three months in which the Biden administration was mired in the fight against COVID-19, the document offers a long-awaited vision of the president’s agenda, starting a grueling negotiation with Congress on what will ultimately be funded.

Biden would increase spending by $ 14 billion across all agencies to address the effects of greenhouse gas emissions, a change from the Trump administration’s rejection of climate science.

The president wants to allocate millions of dollars to deal with the growing number of unaccompanied children arriving at the southern border from Central America, including 861 million dollars to invest in that region.

But his budget would not provide funds for the construction of a wall on the border with Mexico, a priority for Trump, and it would increase funds for the investigation of immigration agents accused of “white supremacy.”

Among the largest proposed increases in funding are grants for schools in poorer neighborhoods and research into deadly diseases other than the COVID-19 pandemic, which has dominated his mandate so far.

Biden would spend $ 6.5 billion to launch a group to lead targeted research on diseases from cancer to diabetes to Alzheimer’s, a program that reflects the president’s desire to use public spending to advance medical research.

The president asked for $ 715 billion from the Defense Department, generally adjusted for inflation this year, and consensus agreements between liberals trying to impose cuts and conservatives who want military spending to increase.

The money earmarked for the Pentagon is aimed at deterring China, supporting the modernization of the nuclear missile inventory and building “climate resilience” at military installations.

Known as a “reduced” budget, Biden’s proposal on Friday provided only cursory figures on “discretionary” programs and departments where Congress has the flexibility to decide what it wants to spend for the fiscal year that begins in October.

The White House was late in drafting the document, saying it was the fault of the reluctance of political officials during the handover of power from the Trump administration and denying it had to do with competing interests on issues such as military funding.

The proposal does not include Biden’s $ 2 trillion infrastructure project or tax changes, an administration official said. Those changes would be included in a full budget plan to be presented in late spring.

Discretionary spending accounted for $ 1.6 trillion in fiscal 2020, a quarter of total federal spending. The rest are for areas that are considered mandatory, including old-age, disability, unemployment, and medical assistance benefits.

Each of the proposals is just the first step in a budget process that will ultimately be decided in the House of Representatives and the Senate, where Democrats have a minimal majority.

Biden withdrew the name of his initial nominee Neera Tanden to head the Office of Management and Budget after he faced difficulties obtaining Senate approval. The office is currently headed by Acting Director Shalanda Young.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, Additional reporting by Mike Stone, Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)