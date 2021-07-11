Biden’s decree to promote competition in the US economy includes more than 70 initiatives

By Nandita Bose and Jarrett Renshaw

WASHINGTON, Jul 9 (.) – President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Friday that includes 72 initiatives to urge more than a dozen federal agencies to promote competition across the United States economy, according to a statement released by the White House.

The order targets corporate monopolies in a wide range of industries such as technology, banking and airlines, and pushes government agencies to consider how their decisions will affect competition in an industry.

“Inadequate competition slows economic growth and innovation,” the White House said in the statement. “The rate of new business formation has dropped nearly 50% since the 1970s as large corporations make it difficult for Americans with good ideas to enter markets.”

. first reported in late June on Biden’s plan to issue a decree to encourage competition. Since then, details have emerged about specific actions the administration plans to take that will affect industries such as agricultural equipment manufacturers, banking and the job market.

Some of the measures in the decree include ordering the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to carefully review mergers that are leaving fewer options for small businesses and asking agencies to enforce antitrust laws. strongly.

He also calls on the FTC to issue rules to address competition problems for big tech companies and to prohibit or limit deals that allow monopolies to grow.

The decree also encourages the FTC to set rules that prevent manufacturers from limiting consumers’ ability to repair their own devices or equipment, with respect to a number of industries, including tractors.

Biden will deliver a speech and sign the executive order at 1730 GMT.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose and Jarrett Renshaw in Washington. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)