Biden’s budget proposes spending of $ 6 trillion in 2022

President Joe Biden will ask Congress on Friday for the authority to spend nearly $ 6 trillion in 2022, giving him the resources to begin implementing his ambitious infrastructure investment agenda and expanding social programs.

Yet the bill would also raise federal spending to a nearly unprecedented percentage of the US economy and push the national debt to new levels.

The budget projects continued increases in federal spending over the next decade, to reach 8.2 trillion in 2031, according to The New York Times newspaper. Much of that increase reflects the $ 2.3 trillion infrastructure plan and the $ 1.8 billion education and families plan that the president wants to launch right now, although neither has yet been approved by Congress.

The money for many of the new spending would come from proposed tax increases for the wealthy and corporations. However, the administration projects that the federal government would still run deficits of more than $ 1.3 trillion per year for the next decade before the budget begins to tip into balance.

The budget is an important example of the president’s political goals and ambitions, but it is Congress that ultimately determines how much will actually be spent next year and how those expenditures will be financed.

Democrats currently hold small majorities in the House and Senate, but Republicans will have their part in spending and tax decisions in the coming months.

Biden promotes his program

The president made his case Thursday in Cleveland, claiming the spending bill is an investment in the future of the country.

“Now is the time to build on the foundation we have laid to make bold investments in our families and our communities and our nation,” said Biden. “History teaches us that this type of investment raises the floor and ceiling of the economy for everyone.”

The draft budget is not expected to contain many surprises when it is released this Friday. In April, the administration released a detailed description of its discretionary spending plan for fiscal year 2022, that is, the funds that the government is not required to spend under current laws as it must for benefit programs such as Insurance. Social and Medicare.

Differences with previous administration

The budget reflected a clear departure from the priorities of the previous administration of former President Donald Trump, which cut spending at many federal agencies shortly after Trump’s inauguration.

For example, the Department of Education’s budget would grow 41% under Biden’s plan, the Department of Commerce 28%, the Department of Health and Human Resources 24% and the Environmental Protection Agency 21%.

The government’s extraordinary efforts to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 temporarily pushed spending as a percentage of the economy to its highest level since World War II.

While Biden’s budget will gradually reduce government spending as a percentage of the economy from current levels, it still anticipates spending above 70-year average levels.

The plan is based on forecasts of rapid economic growth during the recovery from the pandemic, but a return to a growth rate of less than 2% after that stage. With Biden’s plan, the government would be spending an average of almost 25% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) over the next decade.

With information from Voice of America