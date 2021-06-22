Biden’s 4th of July Vaccination Plan in Danger as 25% of Adults Refuse Immunization Against COVID-19



The Biden Administration faces the challenge of convincing an American to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Photo: GRANT HINDSLEY / . / .

At the beginning of May, after completing more than 100 million vaccines against COVID-19 applied in less than the first 100 days of government, the president Joe biden He set a new goal for himself: to get 70% of adults to be immunized by July 4.

However, the president’s plan is at risk of taking longer than expected, due to the reluctance of 24 percent of Americans to apply any of the doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, according to a recent survey by the Centers. for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

So far 318 million vaccines have been supplied; there are 150 million people completely vaccinated, that’s 42.2%, but 53% of the population only has one dose.

In the case of adults, the goal of the Biden Administration, only 65.4% have a dose against 55.9% with both vaccines, according to CDC data. That’s far from the 70% goal.

It is added that among adults between 18 and 39 years old, 51.8% reported that they had been vaccinated or had the intention to be vaccinated, including 34.0% who had already received some dose; while 23.2% said they were probably going to get vaccinated or were not sure about doing so.

The figure among adults aged 35 to 39 years who do not intend to be vaccinated or were hesitant to do so increases to 28.3%.

Among Hispanics, 52.2% say they have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 25.8% said they are still undecided in getting the immunization, while 22% definitely will not.