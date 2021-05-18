Biden’s $ 30 million plan that will create jobs to renovate government buildings towards clean energy



President Biden pushes his clean energy agenda.

Photo: Alex Wong / Getty Images

One of the priorities of the government of Joe biden is to modernize government buildings, in order to make them more affordable, cleaner and more resistant. His intention is to do so while creating well-paying unionized jobs.

For it, The president launches a program to electrify buildings, invest $ 30 million in the workforce and save money for consumers, the government said.

“The White House convened leaders from across the Administration to announce new federal investments in energy-efficient construction and electrification, as well as new opportunities to modernize homes and businesses that will create high-paying union jobs,” the Biden Administration said.

He noted that the National Climate Adviser, Gina McCarthy; the president of the Council of Environmental Quality (CEQ), Brenda Mallory; the Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm; the interim administrator of the General Services Administration (GSA), Katy Kale, and the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Michael Regan, They were at the meeting that outlines the strategy.

“They met today with leaders of the construction sector, including developers and owners, unions and commercial organizations, public housing authorities and manufacturers of heat pumps,” said the Government. “The meeting furthers President Biden’s goal to modernize and upgrade the nation’s residential and commercial buildings to be affordable, rugged, accessible, energy efficient and electrified.”

The new step of the Biden Administration follows the Executive Order on Carbon Pollution-Free Energy by 2035 and put the United States on an irreversible path to a zero-emission economy by 2050.

“The Department of Energy reinitiated the efficiency standards program that saves consumers money through energy efficient appliances and equipment,” it said.

The project is just the beginning of a broader proposal that would have momentum with the American Employment Plan, once approved by Congress, promising to build, rehabilitate, and modernize more than two million homes nationwide while improving federal facilities.

“This effort will create new home manufacturing opportunities for electric heating and cooling technology, invest in research and development to drive advancements in smart buildings, and forge collaborations that enable buildings to run on clean electricity,” he said.

It will also seek to promote an electrification program for ensure energy bill savings of up to $ 750 a year for nearly 12 million American households, representing 75 percent of low to moderate income families.

It is estimated that the program could create nearly 700,000 well-paying local jobs in all regions of the country, while reducing household greenhouse gas emissions by up to 40 million metric tons.