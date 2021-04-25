Biden’s 100 Days: His Climate Ambition Raises “Interesting Opportunities”

On the eve of the first 100 days of the Government of Joe biden, since his inauguration the January 20, 2021, the strategies and priorities of the US Executive have focused especially on alleviating the devastating effects of the pandemic on the economy, with the launch of one of its most ambitious projects: the American Employment Plan.

This Plan raises the largest state outlay since World War II. Specifically, the equivalent of 10% of its GDP will be allocated, 2.3 trillion dollars, to infrastructure spending with the aim of creating in the next decade 19 million jobs.

The 46th President of the United States has specified that the high cost of this Investment Plan will be covered over the next 15 years thanks to a series of corporate tax increases and elimination of tax exemptions and rebates.

Among these increases, it is possible that the increase of the current 21% corporate tax (As a result of the historic cut by the Donald Trump Administration in 2017) to 28% announced by the Biden Executive. In addition, the American leader also intends increase the tax rate on capital gains to 39.6% for Americans earning a million dollars a year or more, compared to the current rate of 20%. Some wealthier citizens would see their rates rise to 43.4%.

Among the investments that the Biden Administration plans to undertake is carrying out a transition towards a low carbon economy and improve the overall quality of infrastructure after decades of divestment in critical areas such as roads, bridges, water systems and the electricity grid.

“However, the plan goes further, as the pandemic has revealed the vulnerability of employment, with more than 9 billion jobs lost, and the fragility of the health system, which threatens the economic stability of many American families. . Investing in the future is definitely a priority for Biden“, explains Pascal Dudle, Head of Listed Impact at Vontobel AM.

The Plan now faces tough debate in Congress, and will need the full support of the Democratic Party as funding from higher corporate taxes and huge fortunes will meet with the Republican resistance.

“While it could be argued that the prospect of a tax hike is never welcome, and a doubling of a key tax rate (on large fortunes) even more so, the likelihood that something of this nature will be approved by a divided Congress equal is somewhere between the scarce and the impossible. (…) The reality is that taxes can go up, but not as much as they say, “says Michael Hewson, director of analysis at CMC Markets.

BET ON RENEWABLES

The Biden Administration Plan goes beyond repairing old infrastructure: it aims to provide social equity to disadvantaged communities and contribute to a greener economy.

The proposal includes a 10-year extension of tax credits for renewables and a possible increase in power grids. “This is bodes well for wind and solar companies, and other details point to financial support for the development of energy storage, carbon capture and sequestration, fuel cells and the infrastructure of electric vehicles, “explains Dudle.

Biden’s proposal also includes the support for the most vulnerable communities in the face of climate-related disasters. Resilience efforts focus on the electrical grid, power systems, urban infrastructure, health and community hospitals, and transportation assets.

“To take advantage of the opportunities that arise, investors need to look beyond the obvious wind and solar solutions and consider the opportunities in areas such as clean energy infrastructure, resource efficient industries, low-emission transportation, construction technologies, and clean water. Some examples of companies related to all these sectors are Hannon Armstrong, Itron, Trane Technologies, and Quanta Services, to name a few“, details this manager.

Pascal Dudle concludes that the renewed US ambition to fight climate change and contribute to a greener economy helps bring alignment with China and Europe on climate ambitions. “In the next decades, many exciting opportunities are to be expected for long-term investors in these areas“, anticipates.