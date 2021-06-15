Biden’s 10 goals at the NATO meeting



President Biden participates in the NATO meeting.

Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / . / .

This Monday, the president Joe biden has had various meetings at the annual event with NATO members, including one-on-one summits, such as with the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“We had detailed discussions on how to proceed on a number of issues. Both of our countries have big agendas, ”President Biden said without elaborating. “Our teams will continue our discussions and I am confident that we will make real progress with Turkey.”

In addition, the president had conversations with the president of Spain, Pedro Sanchez; the president of Slovakia, Zuzana Caputova; the Prime Minister of Montenegro, Zdravko Krivokapic; the president of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev; the Prime Minister of Norway, Erna Solberg; the Prime Minister of Portugal, Antonio Costa, and the Prime Minister of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel.

“The transatlantic alliance is the solid foundation on which our collective security and our shared prosperity are built,” said President Biden prior to the meetings in Brussels, where he delivered a speech of unity, with marked differences from that of the president. Donald trump in his first meeting with those leaders in 2017. “The partnership between Europe and the United States, in my opinion, is and must continue to be the cornerstone of everything we hope to achieve in the 21st century.”

The Democrat said the United States “is fully committed to our NATO Alliance.”, made up of 29 other nations.

The White House established the 10 objectives of President Biden, based on Article 5 of the Alliance: “An attack on one is an attack on all and will be met with a collective response.” The partners are expected to finalize several multi-year projects, projected to 2030.

“NATO’s strength comes not only from its military might, but also from its unity and common purpose based on respect for democracy, individual freedom and the rule of law, enshrined in the Washington Treaty,” defended the Administration Biden.

After 73 years of collaboration, he described NATO as “most powerful and successful” in history and currently with common objectives in Afghanistan and Iraq; The collaboration that made it possible to face the pandemic of COVID-19.

President Biden is also working on the agenda that he will put on the table in his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin this Wednesday in Geneva.

During NATO meetings, President Biden will champion at least 10 key goals of his government with other leaders.

1. Reconception.- The allies will agree to review the strategic concept of NATO, in order to take the next steps in response to the “political and aggressive actions of Russia”, as well as the challenges posed by China, both to security and prosperity; in addition to addressing transnational terrorist and cyber threats, as well as climate change. The new Strategic Concept would be adopted in 2022.

2. Cyberdefenses.- The allied countries will support a new cyber defense policy to coordinate against “increasingly frequent and serious” threats of malicious cyber activity perpetrated, both by state and private actors, especially ‘ransomware’ against critical infrastructure. The plan seeks to reorient NATO’s political, military and technical cyber efforts, focused on defending next-generation telecommunications networks.

3. Technological advantage.- The Alliance seeks that NATO members promote a Defense Innovation Accelerator to facilitate their technological cooperation, in order to improve defense and security.

4. Climate change.- It is intended to agree on a climate security action plan; reduce greenhouse gases from military activities and facilities in accordance with national commitments, following the Paris Agreement.

5. Deterrence and defense.- It will seek to implement new military concepts and strategies, in order to strengthen NATO’s deterrence and defense posture to face threats from Russia and other nations.

6. Shared responsibility.- The allies recognize that defense spending has increased for seven consecutive years since the Wales Defense Investment Pledge in 2014, so they are looking for a new commitment.

7. Investment.- There will be a new commitment to ensure the functioning of NATO, which could imply the allocation of additional resources.

8. Further consultation.- It is intended to improve political coordination in matters of individual and collective security of members, but its leaders must reaffirm their commitment to common values, including individual freedom, human rights, democracy and the rule of law.

9. Stronger societies.- The issuance of a Strengthened Resilience Commitment is expected to outline future priorities, including the security of supply chains, critical infrastructure and power grids, as well as preparedness for pandemics and natural disasters.

10. Open doors.- The Alliance seeks better dialogue between members of the European Union and those of the Indo-Pacific (Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the Republic of Korea), by committing to the “open door” policy, which provides a path towards membership. for any European country.