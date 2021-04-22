Biden would be about to recognize the Armenian genocide

US President Joe Biden is preparing to recognize the massacre of 1.5 million Armenians at the hands of the Ottoman Empire during World War I as genocide, local media in that country said on Wednesday.

If confirmed, that recognition would increase tensions with Turkey, a NATO ally that vehemently rejects that designation that has already been adopted by a dozen countries, including France and Russia.

Biden is expected to make the announcement on Saturday, April 24, the 106th anniversary of the beginning of the Armenian massacre in 1915, when troops from the Ottoman Empire fought Tsarist Russia during World War I in the region that is now Armenia. , according to The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.

That decision would make Biden the first US president to explicitly call the massacre genocide.

Although it carries no legal consequences, the designation would upset Ancara, who rejects the term “genocide” and denies any hint of extermination, while evoking reciprocal massacres against a background of civil war and famine that left hundreds of thousands dead on both sides.

The press reports come after 100 members of Congress urged Biden in a letter to fulfill his electoral promise to recognize the Armenian genocide.

The United States Congress formally recognized the killings as genocide in December 2019 in a symbolic vote.

“The shameful silence of the United States government regarding the historical fact of the Armenian genocide has continued for too long, and must end,” the letter said.

After the Dutch parliament passed a motion in February urging the government to acknowledge the genocide, Turkey said the move “sought to rewrite history on the basis of political motives.”

Faced with the possibility that Biden will use the speech on Saturday to acknowledge the genocide, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview this week that “statements that are not legally binding will not bring benefits, but will damage ties (… ) If the United States wants to worsen ties, the decision is theirs ”.

With information from AFP