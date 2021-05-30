Biden would allocate $ 861 million dollars to Central America in 2022



Vice President Kamala Harris is in charge of the plan on Central America.

Photo: Alex Wong / Getty Images

President Joe biden seeks to take firm steps in its agenda in Central America to develop projects that help stop irregular immigration.

The multi-year investment of $ 4 billion would have a first allocation of $ 861 million in the fiscal year 2022 budget –Which is from October 2021 to September of the following year–, which was sent to Congress last Friday.

The vice president Kamala harris She would be responsible for coordinating the application of the funds, being the one who leads the efforts of the Biden Administration to stimulate investment and the strengthening of the social fabric in Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.

“The budget would also revitalize the leadership of the United States in Central America as part of a comprehensive strategy to address the root causes of irregular migration,” indicates the federal government in the budget project.

Then it specifies that the investment would be $ 861 million in assistance to the region, but no details were given of the programs to be supported, although it is indicated that it is part of efforts to stop undocumented immigration and improve the asylum system.

“These specific investments complement the president’s legislative efforts to provide a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants and implement an immigration system that welcomes all communities, ”he says.

President Biden’s plan was advanced during the presidential campaign, which is part of a broader project on immigration, which also includes receive 125,000 refugee admissions in 2022.

The companies

It remains to be seen how coordination will be carried out with the governments of the Northern Triangle countries, particularly Honduras and El Salvador. whose presidents Juan Orlando Hernández and Nayib Bukele, respectively, have become a challenge, due to accusations about organized crime of the first and the absolute power of the powers to which the second aspires.

However, Vice President Harris advances in her plans with the governments of Guatemala and Mexico, whose leaders Alexander Giammattei Y Andrés Manuel López Obrador, respectively, they agree on the need to increase investments to give Central Americans employment and economic options.

Harris has also managed to coordinate with civil organizations and investors, as happened last week with the latter, announcing commitments from a dozen companies and organizations to invest in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

Participants in the new program include corporate giants Mastercard and Microsoft, as well as Pro Mujer, a civic organization that helps low-income women in Latin America, along with Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health and the World Economic Forum.

The Duolingo company will also play a leading role in developing a literacy program, teaching Spanish and English in the region.

Duolingo CEO and co-founder Luis von Ahn, is of Guatemalan origin and is especially grateful for the opportunity to help economic growth and opportunities for families in Central America.

“I am proud to join Vice President Kamala Harris’ call to act. As an immigrant from Guatemala who became a US citizen, it is an honor to be summoned by the Vice President and a privilege to have this opportunity to advocate on behalf of my home country, “said von Ahn. “I believe that education is the best way to address the problem of stark income inequality, and at Duolingo we have always focused on making free, high-quality education available to everyone.”

In a virtual event, Vice President Harris stated that private companies have “a very important role to play in creating jobs, promoting economic opportunity and creating long-term development.”

Part of the plans

>> Develop a multi-year regional strategy with investments of up to $ 4 billion

>> Mobilize private investment in the region, which is already beginning with the integration of 12 transnational companies

>> Improve security and the rule of law

>> Address endemic corruption

>> Prioritize poverty reduction and economic development