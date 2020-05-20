15 minutes. The ex-vice president of the United States (USA), Joe Biden, won the primaries in Oregon on Tuesday to decide the Democratic candidate for the White House, with almost 70% of the votes.

According to the projection made by the CNN television network, Biden, the only Democrat who remains in the race, obtained 69.1% of the supports. For his part, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders had 18%.

Despite leaving the presidential race in early April, Sanders, who voiced support for Biden, was still on the ballot to vote in Oregon.

The Democratic Party presidential candidate will be nominated at the Democratic National Convention. This was postponed to August due to the coronavirus pandemic.

1,991 delegates are needed to get the nomination, which Biden will presumably get. The former vice president has, so far, 1,512 delegates. Sanders, meanwhile, records 987.

Latin vote

Biden’s campaign “has a lot of work to do “with Hispanicssaid Peruvian Lorella Praeli, director for Hispanic affairs of the Hillary campaign in 2016.

“We still don’t feel that our community is central to the strategy,” he said. However, “we are in mid-May and the campaign has the opportunity to rectify and redirect.”

In this sense, and in the face of criticism from Latino activists, politicians and pressure groups, Isabel Aldunate, Biden’s Hispanic spokesperson, said that the campaign takes this community “seriously.” In fact, he plans to invest “substantial time and resources to compete for each vote“

Biden will face the current US president, Donald Trump, in the US elections scheduled for November 3. This will fight for reelection on the Republican side.