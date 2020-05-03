Joe Biden’s picture

Vermont senator leads California, state with the most delegates

Former Vice President of the United States Joe Biden is emerging as the main winner in the appointment of ‘super Tuesday’ after achieving victory in eight of the fourteen states, against a Bernie Sanders who has managed to prevail in at least three others, according to data up to now published by the US electoral authorities.

Until the celebration of these primaries, Sanders had a slight advantage in the number of delegates of the Democratic Party compared to those accumulated by Biden, who at the beginning of the race for the Democratic nomination had emerged as the main favorite and did not have a good start in Iowa.

In addition, the departure of former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg from the race, the great surprise at the start of the Democratic primaries for his victory in the Iowa caucuses and one of the centrist candidates, placed the Senator from Vermont with more options although it benefited the former vice president because both Buttigieg and also centrist Amy Klobuchar have expressed their support for the candidacy of the former ‘number two’ of Barack Obama.

Considered a moderate candidate and backed by the party apparatus, Biden has managed to claim victory in eight states – Alabama, Arkansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Virginia – despite poor results. had reaped in the previous votes.

In fact, Sanders, a self-proclaimed social democratic candidate and strengthened by the impact of his aggressive social media bases, has been cornering Biden throughout the process until forcing the former vice president to hold on to the victory he won in South Carolina last Saturday to maintain your victory options.

The first results of this ‘super Tuesday’, in which 1,357 delegates from the 1991 are at stake, guaranteeing the final nomination at the Democratic National Convention – to be held in Milwaukee from July 13 to 16 -, give oxygen to Biden, while which detract from enthusiasm for Sanders, who has won in Colorado, Utah and Vermont, his home state, according to projections by the US media.

Sanders so far is leading the count in California, one of the key “super Tuesday” states for its number of delegates, 415. It has an advantage among Hispanic voters, whites, and those under 30. However, the results of the other key ‘super Tuesday’ state, Texas, with 228 delegates, and those of the state of Maine are still to be seen.

The result obtained so far by Sanders in California is in line with what the polls predicted. The latest CBS / YouGov polls predicted that the Vermont senator would win in the state with about 30 percent of the vote.

For his part, Biden is the one that gets a slight advantage over Sanders in Texas, with 32.3 percent of the vote compared to 29.3. The same poll also gives Sanders the winner with 30 percent of the vote. The poll ranks Biden second in both states, with 19 percent and 26 percent of the vote, respectively.

In a speech in front of his supporters in Vermont, Sanders has assured that he will win the Democratic nomination for the elections. “When we started this race to the presidency, everyone said it couldn’t be done. But tonight I tell you with total confidence that we are going to win the Democratic nomination and we are going to beat the most dangerous president in the history of the country, ”he concluded.

“It’s a good night. It’s a good night, “Biden said for his part in a speech to his supporters in Los Angeles, picked up by the CNN television network. “And it looks like it’s going to get better. They don’t call it “super Tuesday” for nothing, “added the Democratic pre-candidate.

WARREN LOSES HIS NATURAL STATE IN FAVOR OF BIDEN

As for the other candidates, the results suggest that the final contest will be held between Sanders and Biden, since none of the rest has achieved any significant victory and have remained rather invisible throughout the day.

The most striking case has been that of Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who has lost her home state to Biden. Warren has obtained poor results in the territory, being third with 22.1 percent of the vote, behind Sanders -26.7 percent.

For his part, the former mayor of New York Michael Bloomberg has managed to reap a victory this ‘super Tuesday’, in American Samoa, the only American territory that held its caucuses on Tuesday. In addition, the pre-candidate Tulsi Gabbard, American Samoan, has achieved in the region its first and only delegate.

Buttigieg’s and Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar’s departure at the gates of ‘super Tuesday’, coupled with the fact that they both decided to support Biden, has also had beneficial effects on election day results for the former US vice president. Specifically, Biden has concluded that he has managed to prevail in Minnesota, Klobuchar’s home state, thanks to his support. “We have won Minnesota by Klobuchar”, has settled.

TRUMP WINS WITH MORE THAN 90 PERCENT IN THE ‘SUPERMARTES’ REPUBLICANO

US President Donald Trump has swept his side in the Republican “super Tuesday”, which brings him even closer to the possibility of competing for reelection in the November elections.

Trump has obtained more than 95 percent of the votes in many of the states that have been contested this Tuesday, obtaining in some such as Maine or North Carolina 100 percent of the support. In California, Trump has garnered more than 92 percent of the vote.

In fact, in some states that were called to the polls this Tuesday, such as in Virginia, the Republican Party has decided to cancel the primaries in the face of the more than predictable and clear victory for Trump, who has had no serious opposition competitors in his on my way to four more years in the White House.

