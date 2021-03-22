Biden will visit the Mexican border “at some point”

15 minutes. The president of the United States (USA), Joe Biden, affirmed this Sunday that he will travel to the border with Mexico due to the increase in the arrival of undocumented immigrants. For his part, his predecessor, Donald Trump, accused him of having created “a national disaster.”

When asked if he planned to visit the border with the neighboring country, the president replied: “At some point I will, yeah“Without specifying a date. The statements were offered to reporters after returning to the White House and spending the weekend at Camp David.

Biden assured that learn about the situation in migrant detention centers on the border with Mexico. He said it when one of the reporters asked him if with that visit he wanted to know first-hand the conditions in these types of facilities.

The president stressed that, apart from the message of his Administration to recommend not traveling to those who are thinking of going to the US through its southern border, his Executive will adopt more measures.

“We are in the process now, including ensuring that we restore what was there before, which was that they can (immigrants) stay and present their cases from their home countries“he explained.

The Biden government strived this Sunday to defend its management of the migration crisis on the border with Mexico and to send a clear message: “Do not come to the United States.”

Instead, Trump …

For this, the head of immigration of its Executive, the Secretary of National Security (DHS), Alejandro Mayorkas, did a round of interviews on some of the main televisions in the country. In them, he blamed the current situation on the border on the Trump Administration.

Shortly after, the ex-president, who despite having left the White House is the most popular leader among Republicans, vindicated his legacy in a statement. He claimed that he handed over to the Biden government “the safest border in history.”

“All they had to do was maintain a system that ran smoothly on autopilot. Instead, In the span of a few weeks, the Biden Administration has turned a national triumph into a national disaster“Trump said.

Trump called Mayorkas’ interventions on television “pathetic”, “useless” and a “national disgrace.” “His self-congratulatory presentation in the midst of a massive crisis that he has helped create is further proof that unable to lead DHS“, he sentenced.

The former president urged the resumption of the construction of the wall on the border with Mexico, one of his star proposals and that was paralyzed by Biden on his first day in the White House. Likewise, he assured that drugs are entering the United States through the border, in addition to sexual and human trafficking.

“The reckless policies of this Administration are allowing and encouraging crimes against humanity.Our country is being destroyed! “cried Trump.