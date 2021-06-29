Biden will visit Surfside “Thursday at the latest”

June 29, 2021

US President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he hopes to visit Florida “by Thursday at the latest”, where – so far – 11 people have died and 150 people are still missing after the collapse of a building near Miami.

Asked if he planned to travel to Surfside, the town north of Miami Beach where the Champlain Towers South complex partially collapsed six days ago, Biden replied to journalists: “Yes, I hope so (…) As soon as we can. Maybe Thursday at the latest ”.

