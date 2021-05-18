Biden will seek to reduce electricity consumption in federal and residential buildings

15 minutes. The Government of Joe Biden announced on Monday that it will launch a series of actions to modernize electricity generation and heating systems in public and residential buildings to reduce carbon emissions.

The White House reported that it will release “new standards” that establish “metrics, objectives and monitoring methods” for the operation of federal buildings, in order to achieve carbon emission targets.

The acting director of the General Services Administration -which is in charge of the operation of federal agencies-, Katy Kale, pointed out at an event organized to discuss the “Better Buildings” initiative that residential and commercial constructions employ “around 40 % of energy “consumed in the United States and represent 35% of carbon emissions.

“We have before us a great opportunity to accelerate the transformation of the construction sector to face the climate crisis,” said the official.

New measures

As part of the actions, new standards of the Energy Star program, led by the United States Environmental Protection Agency, will be established. All this with the aim of encouraging the use of products with efficient electricity consumption.

The new measures will be aimed at regulating the use of heat pumps for cooling or heating and electric vehicles.

If Biden’s provisions are met, the savings in electricity costs would amount to $ 11 billion a year. Annual carbon emissions would also be cut by 255 billion pounds, the White House added.

The Government indicated that 30 million dollars will be invested in training workforce and 10 million dollars in research and adoption of heat pump technologies.

Likewise, an effort will be implemented that involves the private sector, unions, home and building owners, and builders. This will aim to “electrify and modernize” new and existing buildings.

Local authorities will also be supported in the development of tools and resources to improve energy efficiency in your facilities.

Biden’s initial proposal

Last April, the Biden administration presented an initial budget proposal that prioritizes social spending. It had significant investments in the fight against the climate crisis and public health and education.

Biden proposed spending $ 2 billion to create jobs on clean energy projects, $ 1.7 billion to improve the energy efficiency of buildings, and more than $ 1.4 billion to help communities historically damaged by pollution.