Biden will increase the refugee quota for this year: “We couldn’t do two things at the same time.”

15 minutes. The president of the United States (USA), Joe Biden, explained this Saturday his decision on the number of refugee admissions for this fiscal year. Although in principle he maintained the limit of 15,000 set by his predecessor in office, Donald Trump, later he announced an increase.

According to several American media, Biden told reporters that initially was unable to increase the refugee limit due to the current migration crisis at the southern border.

“We are going to increase the number. The problem was that the part of the refugees was working on the crisis that ended at the border with young people,” the president said according to The Hill. “We couldn’t do two things at the same time. But now we will increase the number“.

President signed an executive order this Friday in which many of the categories imposed by Trump were eliminated to define who could benefit from the status refugee. However, this order did not increase the number of admissions, as promised during the electoral campaign, even announcing that they could reach 62,500.

Hours later, the White House backtracked and announced that an increase in the number of refugee admissions for this fiscal year will be reported next month. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki assured that the new limit will be indicated before May 15. He also regretted that the last order of the president in this regard had “been subject of some confusion“.