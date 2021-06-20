Biden will host Israel’s president at the White House on June 28

June 20, 2021 June 20, 2021

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, will receive the President of Israel, Reuven Rivlin, at the White House on June 28, as reported by the US Administration.

Rivlin’s visit will seek to highlight the “lasting partnership” between these nations, as well as the “deep ties” that unite both governments, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in an official statement.

In addition, this meeting is presented as an opportunity to consult the “many challenges and opportunities facing the region” as Rivlin approaches the end of his term.

“This visit will honor the dedication that (Rivlin) has shown to strengthen the friendship between the two countries over many years,” concluded Psaki.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken formally invited Rivlin on his last day in Israel and before continuing his tour of the Middle East in the context of the crisis between the Palestinians and Israelis and the truce over the escalating war with Gaza.

The Israeli president emphasized the US alliance with Israel and conveyed to Blinken his concern about the recent increase in anti-Semitism cases since “the beginning of the round of fighting in Gaza.”

Regarding the confrontation with the militias, he highlighted the “importance of designating Hamas as a war criminal.”

“When Army soldiers, our children, face the International Criminal Court (ICC), the world should understand that the real war criminals are hiding in Gaza, behind civilian populations,” he said in relation to the investigation that has started the Tribunal for War Crimes in the Palestinian Territories.

Blinken appreciated the president’s efforts to “try to advance the cause of peace and reconciliation” and acknowledged that much remains to be done and “around the world.”

After an intense agenda with Israeli and Palestinian authorities, Blinken left this Wednesday for Egypt and Jordan, key countries in the mediation of the truce, where the round of contacts will continue to strengthen the ceasefire and move towards greater stability of the situation.

Binklen’s trip has served for the White House to resume the relationship with the Palestinians, which was damaged during the Donald Trump administration.

The head of US diplomacy expressed his commitment to Israeli security, the White House’s intention to rebuild ties with the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), and pledged immediate aid to rebuild Gaza.