Biden will host George Floyd’s relatives on the anniversary of his death

15 minutes. The president of the United States, Joe Biden, will meet at the White House on Tuesday with the family of the African American George Floyd, on the occasion of the first anniversary of his murder at the hands of a white policeman in Minneapolis (Minnesota).

The White House has not yet confirmed the president’s official agenda for next week, but the country’s main media reported this Saturday of Biden’s meeting with Floyd’s relatives.

The anniversary coincides with the negotiations in the US Congress to promote a police reform.

Floyd died on May 25, 2020 after then-police officer Derek Chauvin pressed one of his knees against the African-American’s neck, who repeated several times that he could not breathe.

Floyd’s death triggered the largest wave of protests and race riots in the US since the late 1960s after the assassination of Martin Luther King.

In mid-April Chauvin was found guilty of murder by a jury and is now awaiting sentencing, which will be read on June 16 in a Minneapolis court.

Police reform

In parallel, legislators from the Democratic and Republican Parties are trying to reach an agreement on a police reform. But the negotiations seem stalled for the moment.

At issue is a bill, dubbed the “George Floyd Police Justice Act” and drafted by members of the Black Caucus of Congress. It aims to end the use of strangulation techniques, “legal immunity” for officers and the militarization of the police.

The main point of disagreement between progressives and conservatives is the review of “statutory immunity.” This concept shields government officials such as police officers from possible lawsuits.

Biden has expressed his support for this draft law and has asked Congress to reach an agreement by May 25. Although it is difficult to reach a pact for this date.

On Friday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the government was in contact with those lawmakers.