Biden will defend a new commitment on his trip to Europe

15 minutes. US President Joe Biden stressed this Saturday that on his trip to Europe next week, the first since he arrived at the White House, he will show the “renewed commitment” of the United States to its allies, and at the same time emphasize “the capacity of democracies “to face the” challenges “of this” new era “, among which he cited China and Russia.

In an article published in the Washington Post, entitled “My trip to Europe is about the US reviving the world’s democracies,” Biden stressed that Washington must “lead the world from a position of strength”.

“Whether to end the pandemic, face the demands of an accelerating climate crisis, or confront the harmful activities of Russia or China,” he stressed.

The president stressed that in his tour he seeks to highlight in “a moment of global uncertainty” the “renewed commitment of the United States to our allies and partners.” It also seeks to “demonstrate the capacity of democracies both to face the challenges and stop the threats of this new era.”

Previous tensions with Europe

Biden’s trip comes after tensions between Washington and Europe’s partners during the term of Republican Donald Trump.

On his first international trip, Biden will go to Cornwall (UK), Brussels (Belgium) and Geneva (Switzerland) from June 9-17.

In the United Kingdom, from June 11 to 13, the US president will participate in the G7 summit in Cornwall. There he will also hold bilateral meetings with other leaders of that group.

From there, Biden will travel to Brussels, where he will participate in the NATO summit to “reaffirm the United States’ commitment” to the Atlantic Alliance. He will then attend a meeting between the US and the European Union (EU), focused on “the security of the global health system, the stimulation of global economic recovery and the fight against climate change,” according to a statement from the White House.

Finally, Biden will travel to Geneva, where on the 16th he will hold a bilateral summit with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

This is the first meeting between the two since the first came to power.. This aims to reduce tension in a relationship marked by disagreements over Ukraine’s sovereignty, and the alleged cyberattacks launched from Russia.