Biden will commit to reduce US emissions by 50%

(Bloomberg) – White House officials told their supporters they will pledge to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least half by the end of the decade, according to people familiar with the plans.

This week, the White House has been notifying its supporters that President Joe Biden will declare a goal of halving the country’s emissions by 2030, while pushing to transform vast sectors of the economy and becoming a leader in the global fight against climate change, according to two people informed by Administration officials who asked not to be identified discussing private matters.

The 50% reduction from 2005 levels would represent nearly double the 2025 climate goal set by the Obama Administration. One of the people said that the current government was trying to avoid setting a numerical target.

The United States could also commit to working toward even deeper cuts, one of the people said. That reflects an approach the Obama Administration took in 2015, when it set a cut of between 26% and 28% by 2025.

The White House declined to comment.

Achieving the downscaling that is being planned will require radical changes in power generation, transportation, and manufacturing, and will be part of a global push to prevent the average global temperature from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Biden will describe the goal as part of America’s rejoining the Paris climate accord, as he prepares for a summit Thursday and Friday with the leaders of up to 40 nations, designed to foster greater ambition in reducing carbon. America’s previous promise, made under former President Barack Obama when the pact was signed in 2015, was to cut emissions between 26% and 28% by 2025.

The new target is likely to please environmentalists and climate advocates, who had urged the White House to set a goal of at least 50%. However, the move could also face criticism from other nations that have set themselves more ambitious targets and are skeptical of the US’s commitment to fighting climate change after President Donald Trump withdrew from the pact. and relax restrictions on emissions.

