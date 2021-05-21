Biden welcomes Moon to talk about North Korea and chips

(Bloomberg) – US President Joe Biden welcomed South Korean President Moon Jae-in to the White House on Friday for meetings that would cover topics such as North Korea’s nuclear program, the global semiconductor shortages and climate change.

Moon is the second world leader to visit Biden at the White House and is eager to reignite nuclear talks with Pyongyang that stalled after a series of failed summits between former US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong. -a.

Prospects for a revolutionary deal have faded and North Korea has cut off much of contact with the US and Moon. Biden’s team has narrowed its focus to more tangible deals designed to increase regional security.

Still, a senior US official said North Korea would be on Friday’s agenda and that Biden would seek Moon’s advice on how to tackle efforts to denuclearize the Korean peninsula. The official informed reporters on condition of anonymity.

In addition to North Korea, the US hopes the meeting can highlight other joint efforts between the two countries, particularly related to technology and trade.

Biden seeks help from South Korea’s advanced semiconductor industry for the chips, as Washington seeks to secure supply chains in its trade battles with China. Earlier Friday, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Moon announced an agreement to deepen cooperation in a range of industries, including pharmaceutical companies that make COVID-19 vaccines, electric vehicle batteries and semiconductor producers.

“The importance of this bilateral relationship for both nations should not be overstated,” Raimondo said. “As we recover from the pandemic, our countries will benefit from deepening that collaboration, particularly in sectors that are critical to the future of our economies.”

Biden and Moon will also seek to delve into talks that US climate change envoy John Kerry held during a visit to Seoul in April. The two countries are working to decarbonize the energy and transportation sectors, the US official said.

