Biden welcomes employment report, but warns of setback if virus resumes

WASHINGTON, Apr 2 (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday praised a report that showed the economy created the most jobs in seven months in March, but warned citizens that economic progress could be reversed. if there is an outbreak of the coronavirus.

“We still have a long way to go,” Biden told reporters.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 916,000 jobs last month, the biggest gain since August.

“In the face of this great news, I also need to make this emphatic and direct statement to the American people: The progress we have worked so hard for can be reversed,” he said.

Deaths continue to rise in some states, and infections continue to rise, Biden said. Several, including Florida and Texas, have lifted demands for the use of masks and other protections against the coronavirus, as health authorities ask Americans to be more careful.

“Don’t back down from the breakthroughs we’ve fought so hard for,” Biden said. “We have to finish this job, we need all Americans … to be on their guard in this final stretch,” he said.

New COVID-19 cases in the United States rose 9% to surpass 431,000 last week, the first time since January that cases have increased for two weeks in a row, according to a Reuters analysis.

As for his infrastructure plan, released this week, Biden said he had already spoken with Republicans to try to get support for a bill in Congress. The $ 2.3 trillion White House plan includes investments in rural broadband, veterans’ hospitals and schools, as well as roads and bridges.

“I think Republican voters are going to have a lot to say about whether we get to do much of this,” he said.

Reuters / Ipsos survey data released on Friday shows that Biden’s plan ideas are very popular with Americans, including raising corporate tax to pay it. But Republican lawmakers polled said they would not support the infrastructure plan “recently released by the Biden administration.”

(Report by Andrea Shalal and Jeff Mason in Washington, edited in Spanish by Gabriela Donoso)