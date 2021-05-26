Biden weighs sanctions against Belarus over Protasevich arrest

15 minutes. US President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he is considering imposing sanctions on Belarus in response to the crash landing of a commercial jet at Minsk airport to arrest opposition journalist Roman Protasevich.

Biden made the remarks to reporters at the White House before boarding the Marine One presidential helicopter.

Asked whether he was considering sanctions against Belarus, Biden recognized that this option “was at stake”. However, he said he did not want to “speculate” until he had made a decision.

This Monday, Biden already announced in a statement that he was studying new measures against Belarus. He also promised that he would coordinate with his allies, including the European Union (EU).

The United States, with Donald Trump (2017-2021) in power, imposed sanctions against more than fifty people and a dozen Belarusian entities as punishment for the repression against opposition protests and for alleged electoral fraud.

Arrest of Protasevich

The Belarusian government on Sunday forced a commercial plane flying from Athens to Vilnius with about 120 passengers on board to land in Minsk to arrest Protasevich, an opposition journalist who was on board.

In response, European Union leaders agreed on Monday to ban EU airspace to Belarusian companies. They also agreed to prohibit them from landing at community airports and asked European companies to avoid flying over that country.

They also pledged to expand the sanctions list to Belarus.

The Belarusian KGB included Protasevich on a list of terrorists in November 2020 after the Justice brought charges against him for organizing mass disorders, violating public order and instigating social discord.