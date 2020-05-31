15 minutes. Former United States Vice President Joe Biden, a Democratic presidential candidate, condemned on Sunday the riots of the last days for the murder of an African American at the hands of the police and affirmed that the country cannot allow pain to destroy him.

“We are a nation with pain, but we cannot allow this pain to destroy us“We are a nation with rage, but we cannot allow rabies to consume us, we are an exhausted nation, but we cannot allow fatigue to defeat us,” he said in a statement.

He added that in recent days it became clear that the United States is a country “furious with justice.” “Any person of conscience can understand the rawness of the trauma that people of color experience in this country, from daily indignities to extreme violence, such as the horrible murder of George Floyd,” he explained.

Floyd death protests

Floyd died last Monday in Minneapolis, Minnesota, when he was detained after a white police officer suffocated him by pressing his knee against his neck for almost 9 minutes.

Police brutality sparked a wave of protests and riots, with looting, fires and police charges, in Minneapolis and in different cities in the United States.

Biden acknowledged that it is “right and necessary” to protest against that police brutality, “is a completely American response, but burning communities and unnecessary destruction is not. Nor is violence that endangers lives.”

“The act of protesting should never be allowed to overshadow the reason why we are protesting,” he added.

Therefore, Biden asked the United States to join him so that the country crosses “the turbulent threshold towards a phase of inclusion and opportunity“

And “as president, I will help lead this conversation, and more importantly, I will listen. I will keep the commitment I made to George’s brother Philonise that George will not be a mere hashtag.”

“We must and will reach a point where everyone, regardless of race, believe that ‘protect and serve’ means protect and serve them. Only by staying together will we rise stronger than before. More equal, fairer, with more hope, and closer to our most perfect union, “he settled.