Biden warns Unemployment Bonus recipients to take a job or lose aid



President Biden stressed the importance of accepting job offers.

Photo: Alex Wong / Getty Images

President Joe biden responds to Complaints From Employers That Thousands Of Americans Don’t Want To Take Jobs, because they receive more money from unemployment insurance and the extra bonus approved with the American Rescue Plan.

“We’re going to make it clear that anyone who collects unemployment (insurance) and is offered a suitable job must take the job or they will lose their unemployment benefits.”, the president advanced. “There are some exceptions related to COVID-19 so people are not forced to choose between their basic security and a paycheck, but otherwise, that’s the law. “

The president, however, considered that there is no evidence that the unemployed do not want to go back to work, because it does not suit them.

“I know there has been a lot of discussion since Friday, since Friday’s report, that people are being paid to stay home instead of going to work. Well, we don’t see much evidence of that, ”he said.

The president said that the job goes beyond a check.

“Americans want to work. Americans want to work ”, he defended. “As my dad used to say: ‘A job is much more than a paycheck; it’s about your dignity, your place in the community, being able to look your son in the eye and say: everything is going to be okay. ‘

The criticism of the $ 300 extra help to those who lose their job In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, they increase after the economic report revealed that the country added 266,000 jobs in April, when at least one million was expected.

The country has lost more than 20 million jobs since April 2020When the pandemic began to wreak more havoc on the population, although hiring increased afterwards, there are still more than 8.2 million people without a job.

President Biden called on Americans to accept a properly paid job, but rejected that people prefer to be unemployed.

“I think that people who say that Americans will not work even if they find a good and fair opportunity underestimate the American people,” he said. “So we will insist that the law be followed regarding benefits, but we are not going to turn our backs on our compatriots.”

Namely, the president does not agree to cancel the $ 300 bonus approved by Congress with the ARP.

“Twenty-two million people lost their jobs during this pandemic through no fault of their own,” he said. “They lost their jobs because of a virus and a government that failed in its response to the crisis and did not protect them.”

Biden also asked Americans “not to play” with the system., when they have a job opportunity.

“No one should be allowed to play with the system and we will insist that the law be followed, but let’s not stop looking at the ball.”, he expressed. “Again, the law is clear: if you receive unemployment benefits and are offered a suitable job, you cannot turn down that job and just keep getting unemployment benefits.”

The president stressed that his government’s programs to advance with the reopening of the country, projected for July 4, when 70% of adults are expected to be vaccinated.

Several of those efforts were launched Tuesday in collaboration with state governments.

On the other hand, the cancellation of the unemployment bonus has already begun in some entities, such as South Carolina Y Mountain, both Republicans.