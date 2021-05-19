Biden warns the auto industry that the future is electric: “There is no turning back”

15 minutes. The president of the United States (USA), Joe Biden, defended this Tuesday his Government’s commitment to investment in infrastructure and in his visit to Detroit, the epicenter of the American automobile industry, he warned that “the future of the automobile sector it is electric “and” there is no way around it “.

Biden traveled to Michigan to visit the assembly plant where Ford will produce its new F-150 Lightning electric pick-up truck.

During a speech to Ford employees and managers at the Dearborn plant outside Detroit, he defended his ambitious $ 2.3 trillion infrastructure plan.

As he pointed out, the country needs to invest in infrastructure, especially in those that promote the green economy. This to face competitors such as China and the rest of the world.

“Right now China is leading in this race. It is a fact. We used to invest in research and development more than any other country in the world. And China was the ninth. Now we are number 8 and China is number 1“Biden explained.

Biden stressed that US leadership in electric vehicle (EV) production is essential for the country’s industry. He recalled that only the domestic production of the Ford F-150 pick-up truck represents 50,000 million dollars and thousands of jobs.

Electric future

“The future of the automotive sector is electric. There is no way back”, said Biden, for whom the US auto industry is “at a crossroads.” “The real question is whether he will lead or lag in the race of the future.”he added.

“If we will build these vehicles and the batteries they carry here in the United States or depend on other countries. Or if the jobs to produce these vehicles and batteries are jobs for union-affiliated workers with good wages, with benefits, jobs that will sustain and grow the middle class, “Biden continued.

Biden’s infrastructure plan includes $ 174 billion to support growth in domestic electric vehicle production. And it also foresees the construction of a network of 500,000 electric vehicle charging points throughout the country to facilitate EV adoption.

Furthermore, he stressed that if action is taken to “save the planet” it will also be possible to create millions of jobs with “good wages”, generate “significant economic growth” and improve the quality of life of citizens.

In his speech, the president launched a veiled criticism of General Motors (GM), the main US car manufacturer, which recently announced that it will invest 1 billion dollars in the Ramos Arizpe plant, in the Mexican state of Coahuila, to promote the production of electric vehicles.

“We need automakers and other companies to keep investing here in the US and not take the benefits of our public investment to expand vehicle and battery manufacturing abroad,” Biden said to the applause of Ford workers. .

Agreement with Republicans

The president, who repeatedly referred to the “unity” of the country during his speech, was optimistic about an agreement with Republicans in Congress on the infrastructure plan.

He noted, in this regard, that both he and the vice president, Kamala Harris, believe that it is possible to reach a bipartisan agreement on infrastructure and hope to hear “today or tomorrow” details of the counterproposal made by the Republicans.

“One thing is for sure. We will make compromises. But doing nothing is not an option. The world will not wait, I repeat,” he added before linking the green economy with the future of the planet and the growth of the economy.