Biden warns that the drama of migrant children at the border could reach a critical figure of 25,000 minors



Migrant children at the border

Photo: Abraham Pineda Jácome / EFE

The government of Joe biden predicts that the number of migrant children accompanied that they cross the border The south of the country continues to increase significantly over the next two months, reaching up to 25,000 minors during May.

This is indicated by internal projections prepared by the Biden Administration and published by The Wall Street Journal.

According to these estimates, in April they could cross the border irregularly between 18,600 and 22,000 unaccompanied minors, a figure that could rise to between 21,800 and 25,000 in May.

In March, US border authorities expect to receive more than 16,000 children, a number that is already a record for any month for at least ten years, according to government data.

Read also: VIDEO: Joe Biden stumbles while getting on the presidential plane; Donald Trump Jr. reacted like this

By comparison, the figure was 9,300 during February and 5,700 during the month of January.

Right now, the government American has in its custody more than 18,000 migrant children, a majority of them housed in shelters and just over 5,000 in Border Patrol facilities awaiting transfer.

The rapid increase in crossings of the Mexican border by minors, mainly from Central American countries, has collapsed the reception system of the United States, generating strong criticism of the Biden Administration.

Specifically, criticism has focused on the situation of minors who have crossed the border in recent weeks and who have had to stay longer than allowed by law in Customs and Border Protection (CBP) centers. ) that are designed for adults, not children or teens.

US regulations establish that minors can be in these facilities for a maximum of 72 hours before being transferred to shelters or foster families.

The internal documents to which you had access The Wall Street Journal suggest that the time children spend in community centers CBP could be reduced with an increase in the number of beds in hostels from emergency, speeding up the procedures to transfer them to relatives living in the US or people who sponsor them or with a combination of both measures.

In recent days, the authorities have already announced thousands of Beds additional to host migrant minors in various parts of the country.

You may also like:

Biden pushes to raise stimulus checks: “We can’t let people go hungry”

Trump is now asking for $ 2,000 plus another $ 2,000 in financial aid.

Trump is caught playing golf after suspending financial aid for rudeness

Trump Pressures Congress to Pass Stimulus Check