Biden warns Russia that it faces a “forceful” response upon reaching Europe

By Steve Holland and Trevor Hunnicutt

MILDENHALL, England, Jun 9 (.) – President Joe Biden began his first overseas trip since taking office on Wednesday by stating the United States’ unwavering commitment to NATO, and warning Russia that it faces “dire consequences. and significant “if you carry out harmful activities.

Biden, who addressed some 1,000 soldiers and their families at a British air base, said he would deliver a clear message to Russian President Vladimir Putin when they meet next week after summits with the leaders of NATO, the G7 and Europe.

“We are not seeking a conflict with Russia,” the Democratic president said at the start of his eight-day visit to Europe. “We want a stable and predictable relationship … but I have been clear: the United States will respond strongly and meaningfully if the Russian government engages in harmful activities.”

Biden has said he is determined to rebuild transatlantic ties and rethink relations with Russia after four turbulent years under former Republican President Donald Trump, whose tariffs and treaty withdrawals strained relations with major allies.

“This is my first trip abroad as president of the United States. I am addressing the G7, then the NATO ministerial, and then meeting with Mr. Putin to let him know what I want him to know,” Biden said, sparking cheers. of the troops.

“At every point along the way, we are going to make it clear that America is back and that the world’s democracies stand together to address the toughest challenges, and the issues that matter most to our future.

Biden told reporters as he left for Europe that his goals were “to strengthen the alliance, and to make it clear to Putin and China that Europe and the United States are united.”

The summit with Putin on June 16 in Geneva is the culmination of the trip, an opportunity to raise directly with the Russian leader Washington’s concerns about ransomware attacks emanating from Russia, Moscow’s aggression against Ukraine and others. matters.

Continue reading the story

Addressing American troops at the Royal Air Force base in Mildenhall, with a huge American flag behind him, Biden underscored America’s commitment to the NATO alliance, but said it needed to modernize and expand its cyber capabilities. .

Biden is also coming to Europe with a gesture of goodwill, ahead of the anticipated announcement that the United States will purchase and donate 500 million doses of Pfizer Inc / BioNTech coronavirus vaccines to about 100 countries over the next two years, they told .. three sources familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Steve Holland in Mildenhall, England, and Trevor Hunnciutt and Andrea Shalal in Washington, Written by Andrea Shalal, Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)