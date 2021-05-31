Biden warns Putin that the US will not allow human rights abuses

United States President Joe Biden. (Photo: Win McNamee / Getty Images)

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, has warned his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, with whom he will meet on June 16 in Geneva, that his country will not allow human rights abuses, in a speech on the occasion of the Memorial Day in the country.

“I had a two-hour long conversation recently with (Chinese) President Xi (Jinping) in which I made it clear to him that we could not do anything other than defend human rights around the world, because that is who we are,” he said. Biden in a speech in Delaware.

“I will meet – the president continued – with President Putin in a couple of weeks in Geneva to make it clear that we will not sit idly by and let them abuse those rights.”

Biden participated this Sunday in an act to pay tribute to the soldiers killed in combat, who will be remembered this Monday on Memorial Day, and pointed out that it is his first celebration of this date as commander-in-chief. “The United States is unique,” defended the Democratic leader, indicating that this country, unlike others, has been formed on the basis of “an idea” and not based on a creed, a religion, geography or an ethnic group.

He also stressed that “each generation of Americans receives a precious gift of freedom” and indicated that they work to “share it with more people” and make this country “more open, more free, more just.”

The summit between Putin and Biden

The summit between Putin and Biden

