Biden wants to accelerate the fight against climate change, but can the US be trusted?

US President Joe Biden hopes to boost the fight against change climate with the organization of an international summit on Earth Day, but a question worries the participants: Can you continue to trust your country?

The Paris Agreement and the Kyoto Protocol, the two largest international pacts on the climate, were born out of intense efforts by US diplomacy that would end up being rejected with the arrival of new occupants to the White House -George W. Bush and Donald Trump- , who denounced them as unfair.

This time, however, Joe Biden’s United States is aiming high. And they are in a hurry.

The Democratic president has invited 40 leaders to participate in this summit that will be held virtually on April 22 and 23, in an unusual initiative for a president who has barely been in office for three months, although the meeting is not held. physically.

“It is an event that President Biden decided he wanted to organize. It was not imposed on him from outside. We can therefore hope that he wants to show the rest of the world that the United States can and will lead ”the fight against change climate, estimated Alice Hill, an analyst at the Council on Foreign Relations think tank and former Barack Obama climate adviser.

“Of course that cloud hovers over the entire summit: the question of whether the United States is really back in the long term,” he adds. “It is without a doubt the question I hear most often: How can we trust the United States?”

In an interview with AFP, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also referred to those doubts that are hovering over the neighboring country. “The commitment that the United States has shown after some years away from the matter climate it is something that people will look at to make sure that it is serious, that it is committed, “said Trudeau.

– Back –

Political momentum on the climate issue has strengthened in recent times as the traces of global warming have become more apparent.

On his first day in office, Biden returned the United States to the 2015 Paris Agreement, reversing the decision of his predecessor, Donald Trump, a staunch ally of the fossil fuel industry and who used to despise scientific explanations about it. change climate.

“The world is convinced that the United States is back and that it will do everything possible to make up for lost time from the Trump years,” underlines Alden Meyer, head of the E3G think tank and observer of the climate negotiations.

Could Trump or someone like Trump come back in 2024? It is indeed a possibility and it is on everyone’s mind ”, he continues. But, according to him, the Biden administration seems determined to “ensure” emission reductions, and to lead the world with it.

– Hand outstretched –

During his visit to the White House on Friday, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga promised that his country, the world’s fifth largest polluter, will set new, more ambitious targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, an ally of Donald Trump, also promised Biden before the summit that he will respect his country’s previous commitment to end illegal deforestation by 2030, despite environmental defenders continuing to skeptics.

The US emissary for the climate, John Kerry – who already negotiated the 2015 Paris agreement as Obama’s secretary of state – also showed his willingness to cooperate with Washington’s adversaries on planetary challenges, arguing that the opposite would mean “killing himself.” .

For this reason, and despite the tensions between Washington and Beijing on many other issues, Kerry traveled this week to China, which is the world’s leading polluter. The US envoy published a joint statement with his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua, in which both powers said they were “committed to cooperating” on the pressing problem of the change climate.

Kerry also briefly discussed the issue with the head of Russian diplomacy, Sergei Lavrov, when the two were at the same hotel in New Delhi, according to a US official.

With this international summit, Biden and Kerry also seek to prepare the ground for the great COP26 climate conference to be held in November in Glasgow, Scotland, where they intend to reach agreements to establish firm action plans for 2030, and not just aspirations.