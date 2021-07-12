Biden vows action against Russian cyberattacks

07/12/2021 at 10:21 CEST

SPORT.es

President Joe Biden has told President Vladimir Putin that The United States will take “whatever action is necessary” to stop Russia’s cyberattacks, the White House says. A reporter asked Biden after the hour-long phone call if Russia would face consequences, and he said, “Yes.”

Moscow denied US claims that they had repeatedly contacted the Russians about last month’s cyberattacks. Friday’s call between Putin and Biden follows their meeting last month in Geneva. It also comes amid a surge in attacks, including one that disabled 1,500 companies this month.

“I made it very clear to him that the United States expects that when a ransomware operation comes from their soil, even if it is not sponsored by the state, we expect them to act if we give them enough information to act on who it is,” Biden told the media after The phone call. When a journalist asked if The United States could attack the servers used by hackers, the Democratic president replied, “Yes.”