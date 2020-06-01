Democratic US presidential candidate Joe Biden on Sunday visited the site of one of the protests that spread across the United States and urged protesters who cry out against police brutality not to resort to violence.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden wears a mask while visiting the church in Wilmington, Delaware 6/1/2020 REUTERS / Jim Bourg

Wearing a mask, Biden made his second foray out of his home in Delaware since the coronavirus crisis broke out in March, visiting an area of ​​Wilmington where protesters vented the uprising caused by the death of a black man who was filmed suffocating while a white Minneapolis policeman knelt on his neck.

A campaign post on Instagram showed Biden talking to African-American residents and inspecting boarded buildings to prevent damage hours after issuing a statement saying “we are a nation in pain, but we cannot allow pain to destroy us” .

“Protesting against such brutality is both right and necessary,” said Biden in the statement, sent by email shortly after midnight. “But setting communities on fire and unnecessary destruction is not.”

Biden will face President Donald Trump in the November 3 presidential election. Trump’s re-election campaign manager Brad Parscale said on Saturday that Biden should repudiate the violence more vigorously.

The Democrat’s comments echoed a statement issued on Saturday by John Lewis, a Georgia deputy and prominent black civil rights activist.

Lewis, who in 1965 was beaten by Alabama state police until he lost consciousness during a march for the right to vote, asked protesters to “be constructive, not destructive”, but said he understands his suffering.

