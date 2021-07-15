Biden visits Congress to defend his gigantic economic and social plan

United States President Joe Biden, made an unusual visit to Congress this Wednesday, at a time when it enters fully into the debate on a gigantic investment plan in infrastructure and social spending, the backbone of its government proposal.

“We are going to put (this plan) into motion,” promised the president when he arrived for lunch with the Democratic senators.

On Tuesday night, those senators reached an agreement – in the Budget Committee – on a budget proposal of $ 3.5 trillion, a significant step on the way, which should allow Biden achieve his goal of making a mark in the economic and social history of the United States.

This agreement “is a great step forward,” Jen Psaki, a White House spokeswoman, said Wednesday, acknowledging that “there will be additional steps. That is why (the president) goes to the Capitol ”.

The 3.5 trillion amount, similar to Germany’s GDP ($ 3.8 trillion in 2020), should be used to finance energy transition measures and spending on health and education.

Democrats, who have not detailed the planned measures, hope to approve their project without the help of the Republican caucus, resorting to a budget mechanism.

The social and environmental plan will accompany another project to relaunch Biden: a much more traditional program of about $ 1 trillion in infrastructure spending (roads, bridges, water networks, internet, etc.).

The president’s visit to Congress seeks to “continue advocating a dual approach,” Psaki also tweeted.

– Juggle –

The 78-year-old president, who spent 36 years in the Senate, is expected to have to juggle the approval of these two fronts of action.

Biden He needs all Democrats to close ranks, including those furthest to the left like Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders. This will only be possible by validating the important social spending that this sector of the party demands.

But it must also preserve a fragile compromise reached with certain Republican parliamentarians on large infrastructure projects, more traditional and more consensual.

For a good part of the American right, even the moderate one, the very idea of ​​a new social spending is exclusive.

“$ 3.5 trillion in new spending is $ 3.5 trillion over and $ 3.5 trillion we don’t have,” declared Republican Senator Mike Lee.

Not the first stimulus package from Biden, who has already launched a $ 1.9 trillion plan. But it was an emergency plan to respond to the economic consequences of the covid-19 pandemic.

But under the motto “better to rebuild”, this time it is the very philosophy of his mandate that is at stake.

The president wants to adapt the world’s largest economy to the battle against climate change. But beyond the billions, it also assumes this as an ideological battle: that of democracy, of which the United States would be the standard bearer, against authoritarian regimes, with China at the head.

In the opinion of BidenThis battle is certainly being fought at the diplomatic level but also with technological innovation and on the more realistic basis of economic prosperity, particularly of the middle classes.