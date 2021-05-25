Biden uses influencers to encourage vaccination among young people

15 minutes. The US president, Joe Biden, turned to several “influencers” from social networks on Monday to encourage vaccination among the young population.

Biden and the main epidemiologist of the US Government, Anthony Fauci, responded to several questions from three “influencers” -Manny Mua, Brave Wilderness and Jackie Aina- in a talk broadcast by the official White House YouTube account

These influential figures, who have millions of mostly young followers, asked about rumors of possible side effects in children and adolescents, the hypothetical creation of a “vaccine passport” and about how the world will change once the population is vaccinated, among Another questions.

In one of his responses, Biden insisted on the importance of the young population being vaccinated “to protect themselves and their older relatives” and assured that behind vaccines there is scientific support.

“If you have been vaccinated, you do not have to wear a mask; if you have not been, yes. That is clear,” added Biden in one of his responses.

Benefits of getting vaccinated

Since vaccination was approved for adolescents between 12 and 15 years old, there have been 600,000 vaccinations and a total of 4.1 million between 12 and 17 years have been immunized.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said at a press conference on Monday that Biden’s talk with “influencers” on YouTube is part of a strategy for young people to “understand the benefits of getting vaccinated” through people that they admire.

In total, some 163.9 million people (49.4% of the population of all age ranges) have received at least one dose, of which 130.6 million (39.3%) are already fully immunized , according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to the CDC, if only the adult population is taken into account, that is, those over 18 years of age, the proportion of those vaccinated is much higher, with 61.5% of adults receiving at least one dose.

Biden wants 70% of the adult population to have received at least one dose before the holiday of July 4, when the United States celebrates its Independence Day.