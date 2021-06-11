Biden: US will donate vaccines without asking for anything in return

15 minutes.- US President Joe Biden said Thursday that the United States will not ask for anything in exchange for the COVID-19 vaccines that it will donate to other countries.

Biden formally announced the purchase and donation by the US of 500 million vaccines to the pharmaceutical company Pfizer to deliver them to low-income countries.

This was stated in statements to the press accompanying him on his tour of Cornwall, in the south-west of the United Kingdom, where he will attend the G7 summit.

“Our vaccine donations do not include pressures for favors or possible concessions,” he said.

The president added that the US is doing it to save lives, “to end this, that is, period.”

Nothing in return

The president reiterated that he does not expect anything in return, as his government adopted this measure of donating vaccines because it is “their responsibility.”

He assures that he has “a humanitarian obligation” to save as many lives as he can.

He indicated that as long as the pandemic continues there is still the risk of new mutations.

He recalled the impact of the pandemic on the growth of the global economy, the increase in instability and the weakening of governments.

“The United States wants to be the arsenal of vaccines in the fight against COVID-19, as when it was the arsenal of democracy during World War II,” he remarked.

Biden said this is the largest individual purchase and donation of COVID-19 vaccines ever made by a country.

Vaccine shipments

The US will begin to send the doses in August, so that 200 million vaccines are already delivered by the end of this year and the rest in the first half of 2022.

The vaccines will be distributed through the COVAX mechanism, promoted by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Pfizer will produce the doses at several of its plants in the US, such as Kalamazoo (Michigan), MacPherson (Kansas), Chesterfield (Missouri) and Andover (Massachusetts).

Biden made the remarks after meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.

Vaccines, climate change and the new Atlantic Charter, signed by the two officials this Thursday, were some of the issues discussed at the meeting.

The United Kingdom is the first leg of Biden’s international tour – his first trip abroad since he became president – which will also take him to Brussels and Geneva.