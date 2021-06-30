Biden: US must invest in infrastructure or China will take advantage

15 minutes. The president of the United States, Joe Biden, warned on Tuesday that China will take the lead if his country does not make a determined bet to invest in infrastructure.

He assured that the plan he proposes can create “millions of well-paying jobs” in his country.

Biden defended the infrastructure plan at an event in the town of La Crosse, in the state of Wisconsin.

He stressed that this plan represents the “investment of a generation” so that the United States can compete with the rest of the world.

It was at this point that he warned that China is working “way ahead” of the United States in terms of infrastructure.

Biden again turned to the Asian giant at another point in his speech in which he said that China is producing electric vehicles at full speed to a greater extent than any other country in the world and is also far ahead of the US in investment in research and development.

Biden and the infrastructure plan

The US president recalled that on a day like today 65 years ago, then-President Dwight Eisenhower signed the law creating the interstate highway network and since then in this country there has not been such an ambitious investment in infrastructure.

That is why he insisted on demanding a global agreement of Democrats and Republicans that guarantees the approval of the infrastructure plan.

Biden gave this speech at a time when he is faced with the challenge of saving the agreement he reached last week with a group of Democratic and Republican lawmakers to pass the plan, which plans to invest $ 1.2 trillion in infrastructure in eight years.

Following the announcement of the agreement on Thursday, enthusiasm has been diluted by discontent on both sides.

Biden and the Democrats want the infrastructure proposal to be linked to a social spending plan, which includes investments in broadband, the fight against the climate crisis and the care of children and the elderly, among others.

However, Republicans want the project to stick to traditional infrastructure.

We talk about roads, bridges and ports, and they reject that it is related to social spending.

On Thursday, during the presentation of the bipartisan agreement, Biden warned that he would not sign the infrastructure plan that can be approved in Congress if it is not linked to the social spending plan.

However, on Saturday he had to back down and clarify that he will sign it before the danger that the conservatives withdraw their support.