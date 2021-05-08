Biden urges “keep going” despite setback in job creation

“We have a lot of work to do,” said US President Joe Biden in his comments to the poor employment report for April in a nation struggling to emerge from the scourge of the coronavirus pandemic and showing little progress in job management.

President Biden indicated that it will take time for the US economy to walk again as it did before the COVID-19 pandemic, declared by the World Health Organization (WHO) in March 2020.

“The numbers of [puestos de] This month’s work shows that we are on the right track, “said the president, referring to the indices released on Thursday by the Labor Department, but explained in the exchange with journalists from the White House that it is” a long way to go”.

The creation of jobs in the United States assimilated a considerable decrease in the last month, compared to the previous month, which means that companies are having trouble finding workers in the midst of an economic recovery.

The figures released this Friday by the Labor Department reflected that the economy only added 266,000 jobs, from 770,000 in March. The figure is well below the expectations of one million new jobs for April, expected by experts.

The Democratic president encouraged Americans to keep going: “So let’s do it, let’s build an economy that offers dignity and opportunity to all,” he concluded.

With information from Voice of America