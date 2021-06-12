‘Biden turns the deal with Mexico,’ says specialist

MEXICO CITY

With the forthcoming visit of the Secretary of Homeland Security of the United States, Alejandro Mayorkas, and the recent stay in Mexico of Vice President Kamala Harris, the Biden administration is turning the bilateral relationship between Mexico and the United States and focuses among its priorities, the attack on fentanyl trafficking and organized crime gangs.

“This must be understood by the Mexican government,” said Javier Oliva, a specialist in security issues, interviewed by Pascal Beltrán del Río, to Radio image.

“Any visit from the US cabinet always has a message, beyond the protocol. First comes the deputy director of the CIA, then the vice president; Mayorkas, the head of the internal security of that country, is coming; and what is clear is that the priority in the bilateral relationship is changing ”, he explained.

He insisted that “the government and its civil areas must pay attention to the relationship. “Frankly, I don’t think there is an understanding or an understanding regarding the priorities that the new government of the United States has with less than six months.”

Javier Oliva, detailed that the López Obrador administration “seems to be unaware of how to deal with these types of issues (security and drug trafficking). That it has nothing to do with the relationship established with former President Donald Trump. “

The Republican was focused on the issue of migration in his relationship with Mexico, and now, despite the fact that in the visit of the vice president the central issue was to address this problem, the US inserted the issue of fentanyl, due to the serious affectation generated by its transfer from Mexico to the American Union.

“Last year, according to official data in the United States there were more than 95 thousand Americans who died from doses of fentanyl, legal or illegal. This data affects issues not only of security, but also health ”, in the neighboring country, he remarked.

He stressed that the Mexican government “should not take lightly” the change in Washington’s foreign policy priorities, highlighting extensive experience, both from Biden and his second-in-command.

