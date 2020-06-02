15 minutes. US President Donald Trump seems “more interested in power than in principles,” said the almost certain Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden, on Tuesday.

The former US vice president’s statement came after the president threatened to use military force to quell racial protests.

“When peaceful protesters are dispersed by order of the President from the threshold of the town house, the White House, using tear gas and detonation grenades, in order to stage a photo in a noble church, can be forgiven for believing that the president is more interested in power than principles, “Biden said.

He added that Trump is “more interested in satisfying the passions of his voters than in the needs of the citizenship entrusted to him.”

The security forces violently dispersed hundreds of people protesting loudly but peacefully in front of the White House.

The aggression of the policemen raised protests for which more than 26 states mobilized their National Guard, and more than 50 cities are under curfew at night.

Trump, accompanied by members of his government, crossed the square between two rows of soldiers and police and arrived at the St. John Episcopal church, damaged in riots the night before. Subsequently, he held up a Bible in his right hand and warned that he would use military force to stop the protests.

Floyd’s words echo in the US

“‘I can’t breathe’ were George Floyd’s last words. But those words did not die with him. They are still heard. They resonate across the country,” Biden added.

“Those words speak to a nation where too often the color of your skin endangers your life,” said the also former Senator from Delaware.

“The presidency is a huge job,” he said.

Polls almost unanimously show that if the elections were held now, Biden would get more votes than Trump, whose popularity is sinking due to his confused and contradictory handling of the emergency by COVID-19.