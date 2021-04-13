Biden to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan before 9/11

United States President Joe Biden will withdraw all troops his country from Afghanistan in the coming months so that the process is completed by the twentieth anniversary of the attacks of September 11, 2001, various local media reported this Tuesday.

The decision, which Biden will formally announce this Wednesday, implies that the White House will not fulfill the commitment made by its predecessor, Donald Trump, to withdraw all the US military from Afghanistan by May 1.

Although more than 2,500 US troops will remain in that country beyond May, Biden’s decision sets a date for end to longest war in U.S. history, which began in 2001 in the wake of the 9/11 attacks.

