Biden to visit former President Jimmy Carter in Georgia

April 28, 2021

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will visit former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn when they visit Georgia this week, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki announced.

Biden will be in Georgia on Thursday to attend a celebration event for his first 100 days in office and will take advantage of the presence in the state to move to the city of Plains, where Carter, 96, and Rosalynn, 93, reside.

Carter, who was president from 1977 to 1981, did not attend Biden’s inauguration at the White House on January 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Both couples are now vaccinated.

Biden and Carter have had a long and fruitful relationship. Biden was a young senator from Delaware and was an ally of Carter during his presidency.

Carter endorsed Biden in his presidential bid at the Democratic Party National Convention last year.

With information from Voice of America

