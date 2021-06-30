Biden to visit collapsed building in Florida

(Bloomberg) – US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will visit the South Florida city on Thursday where a condo tower collapsed, killing 11 people and leaving dozens more missing. the White House said.

Rescuers are still digging through the rubble of Champlain Towers South, a multi-unit condo tower that collapsed Thursday. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 11 bodies had been recovered from the site and 150 people remained missing as recovery efforts continued.

Biden was briefed on the catastrophe Sunday by the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Deanne Criswell, a discussion that he called “horrible” in a statement.

“She reiterated that words cannot describe the scene,” he said. “We will continue to coordinate closely with officials on the ground during this ordeal and my Administration stands ready to provide whatever support or assistance is needed.”

The federal government has deployed more than 50 people to the site, including FEMA search and rescue teams, as well as building science experts, structural engineers and geotechnical experts to assist with the recovery effort.

On Monday, the White House said Biden supported a federal investigation into the incident.

“The goal, of course, is to get to the bottom of what happened and, of course, to be an instructive guide on how to prevent it from happening in the future,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

