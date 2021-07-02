Biden, to the families of the victims of a building collapse in Miami: “The wait is unbearable”

Coast Guard boats and Miami police guard the remains of the collapsed building. (Photo: . / EPA / CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH)

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, has transmitted this Thursday in Miami-Dade a message of comfort and support to the families affected by the partial collapse of a building and of gratitude to the rescuers who look for the victims. “We are here for you as one nation,” Biden told relatives in a closed-door meeting, as he revealed at the end of the seven-hour visit he made with his wife, Jill.

The presidential couple did not visit the scene of the disaster, but received separately in a hotel in Bal Harbor authorities, rescuers and, finally, survivors and relatives of the so far 18 deceased and 145 missing. Of the latter, he said that “they are going through hell” and at the same time are “realistic” about the possibilities of finding their loved ones alive.

“The wait, the wait is unbearable,” acknowledged the president, who, according to the journalists who accompany him, before ending his visit was with the first lady at the “Wall of Hope” memorial dedicated to the disappeared, where he prayed and I leave some flowers.

Search interrupted for 15 hours

Biden’s arrival in Miami-Dade coincided with the announcement that “movements” recorded in the part of the Champlain Towers South building that still stands forced a temporary halt to the search through the rubble in the early hours of the morning. After a 15-hour hiatus, the authorities reported this Thursday afternoon that the rescue services have resumed search operations.

Operations on the mountain of rubble that became the 12-story building built in 1981 was interrupted after 2 a.m. on Thursday.

