Biden to Propose Capital Gains Tax Hike to Pay Child Assistance: Sources

Apr 22 (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will propose next week plans to raise taxes on the wealthy to fund major investments in childcare, universal preschool education and paid workers’ leave, the president said. Thursday sources familiar with the plan.

Biden will propose raising the marginal income tax rate to 39.6% from 37% and nearly doubling the capital gains tax rate to 39.6% for people earning more than $ 1 million, from according to the sources.

Details of Biden’s “American Families Plan” are still being finalized, but the president plans to announce the measures next week before his first speech to Congress, which must approve several of the fiscal measures included in the bill.

