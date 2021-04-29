Biden to promise Congress a future for America’s “forgotten” workers

April 28, 2021 April 28, 2021

United States President Joe Biden, affirmed this Wednesday in his first speech before Congress that the country “is moving forward again.”

“Now, after only 100 days I can report to the country, the United States is moving forward again,” said the Democratic president, who affirmed that when he came to power he inherited a country in crisis with the worst pandemic in history and the worst crisis economic since the Great Depression.

The United States is going to compete with China but it is not seeking conflict, President Joe will affirm. Biden in his first speech to Congress this Wednesday.

According to an excerpt from his words, Biden He will report that he told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that his country “celebrates competition and does not seek conflict.”

