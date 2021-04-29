Biden to promise Congress a future for America’s “forgotten” workers

President Joe Biden spoke to Congress for the first time Wednesday to advocate for a massive spending plan to support America’s middle class and “forgotten” workers, a vision that faces deep divisions in the Legislature.

On the eve of fulfilling the first and symbolic 100 days in power, Biden he will present his project for “American families”, which contains a “historic investment” in education and in children.

“Now, after only 100 days I can report to the country, the United States is moving forward again,” are the words that the president will pronounce according to an extract from the speech released by the White House.

The plan, which has already drawn the ire of Republicans, is ambitious: it foresees a trillion dollars in investments, especially in education, and 800,000 million in tax cuts for the middle class.

This plan is aimed at creating “millions of jobs” and according to Biden 90% of infrastructure jobs are designed for people without a college degree.

To finance it, the Democrat will propose to cancel the tax cuts for the richest approved in the Donald Trump administration, and to increase taxes on capital income for the richest 0.3% of Americans.

“I know that some of you at home wonder if these jobs are for you, you feel left behind and forgotten in an economy that is changing rapidly,” he will affirm. Biden.

And all on a promise: no American who earns less than 400,000 a year will see his taxes increase, said a member of the government who asked not to be named.

The speech will mark the beginning of a bitter debate in Congress, since although his plan of relief for an economy heavily burdened by the pandemic by $ 1.9 trillion managed to overcome the obstacles, the debate on his gigantic plan of infrastructure and its educational reform generate further divisions.

– “Like Bernie Sanders” –

The plan requires the approval of a very divided Congress, with a slight majority of the Democrats, but that does not guarantee the processing of the projects.

“President Biden He has run in the campaign as a moderate, but so far I have struggled to find the slightest decision that shows a sense of moderation, ”Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell said ironically on Tuesday.

In a scathing editorial, The Wall Street Journal laments that Biden, who has been “lucky”, both in vaccines and in the economic recovery, did not take the opportunity to “unite the country.”

Citing unprecedented tax increases since 1968 and a level of spending “never seen since the 1960s,” the newspaper laments that Biden has decided to govern “as Bernie Sanders,” the self-proclaimed “democratic socialist” senator and former candidate.

In the solemn gallery of the hemicycle, the Democratic president is likely to highlight the “impressive” progress the country has made in the fight against covid-19, in the words he himself used on Tuesday to describe the rapid vaccination campaign.

About 96 million people, that is, about 30% of the population, completed their vaccination schedule and on Tuesday the health authority recommended that already immunized people – who have developed antibodies after being inoculated – do not need to wear a mask in the open places, except in mass events.

Jen Psaki, a White House spokeswoman, said Tuesday that Biden He will speak of his determination that the United States “regain its place in the world” and that he will address relations with China.

Presidential speeches on Capitol Hill are marked by pomp and solemnity, but this year, the ceremony that begins at 9:00 p.m. (01:00 GMT on Thursday), takes place in a particular environment, marked by the pandemic.

– “Virtual” guests –

Instead of the 1,600 people who usually attend, the capacity is 200. And the legislators had to propose a guest list, but “virtual”.

John Roberts, president of the Supreme Court, will be the only assistant for that institution; the head of diplomacy, Antony Blinken, also secured a quota; and the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin. The rest of the government will watch the speech on television.

Another novelty, unrelated to the pandemic, will be that Biden He will be escorted by two women, the leader of the House of Representatives, the Democrat Nancy Pelosi, and by Kamala Harris, the first woman to accede to the vice presidency.

The atmosphere is expected to be more relaxed than the last speech by a US president to Congress, the State of the Union report delivered by Republican Trump in February 2020.

Before the ceremony, Trump openly avoided shaking hands with Pelosi and when he finished speaking, the head of the Democratic caucus tore up the paper that the president’s speech contained.