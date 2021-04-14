Biden to nominate Latino survey expert to lead Census

The White House announced that President Joe Biden intends to nominate Robert Santos, an expert in sampling and social policies with more than 40 years of experience to direct the United States Census Bureau.

Santos, of Hispanic origin, but born and raised in Texas, currently serves as Vice President and Chief Methodologist for the Urban Institute, a Washington DC-based institution.

If confirmed by the Senate, “Santos would be the first person of color to serve as permanent director of the Census Bureau,” the White House said in a statement.

Biden’s nominee has served on polling teams at the universities of Michigan and Chicago, as well as being the president of the American Association for Public Opinion Research and an elected member of the International Statistical Institute.

President Biden’s policy is focused from the beginning of his term on the inclusion of all people in the US Census, something that was objected to by the outgoing president, Donald Trump, who refused to include the undocumented in the national sample. .

In fact, the Republican even gave instructions not to include them in the next census, which should have been delivered in January, something that was not possible due to the delays caused by the pandemic and the legal battles waged by the previous Administration to include in it, a question on citizenship that was finally branded as unconstitutional.

On the contrary, a month before being sworn in, President Biden referred to the fact in a message released by his then transition team. “The census will determine the future of our country for the next decade. It helps us decide where and how we invest in the health and safety of our nation, ”the president explained.

The Census Bureau is charged with providing quality data to the country on the people and economy of the United States. This information serves, among other things, to allocate seats to states in the House of Representatives and to some extent this contributes to the political representation of parties in Congress.

With information from Voice of America